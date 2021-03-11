Willis Investment Counsel Sells 7,794 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.09% of The Mosaic worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 229,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.