Willis Investment Counsel Sells 79,200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,941 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $111.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,335. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.01. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

