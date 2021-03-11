Willis Investment Counsel Sells 84,789 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,789 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $221.55. 74,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

