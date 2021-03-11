Willis Investment Counsel Sells 84,789 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,789 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CAT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $221.55. 74,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.