Willis Investment Counsel Sells 8,819 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of Fluor worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

