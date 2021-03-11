Willis Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of Seaboard worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of Seaboard stock traded down $7.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,852.17. 1,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,614.00 and a 52-week high of $3,945.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,212.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.