Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of WING stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

