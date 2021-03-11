Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

WING stock opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

