WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the February 11th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WKEY stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

