Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Wedbush raised their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $13.41 on Wednesday, reaching $291.21. 613,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,865. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.63. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.