Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,560.00

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,560 ($72.64) and last traded at GBX 5,525 ($72.18), with a volume of 202600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,430 ($70.94).

Several research firms have weighed in on WIZZ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price on shares of Wizz Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,814.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total value of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

