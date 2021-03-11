Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.11 Per Share

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share by the grocer on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MRW opened at GBX 176.48 ($2.31) on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.40. The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.