WO Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WO Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAPA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the February 11th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PAPA stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. WO Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get WO Group alerts:

WO Group Company Profile

WO Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire an operating business. WO Group, Inc is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.