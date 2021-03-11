Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in February

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the February 11th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. Woodside Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.