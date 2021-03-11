Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,549,000 after buying an additional 73,954 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day moving average of $229.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

