Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.