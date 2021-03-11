Wownero Price Up 1.7% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $5,337.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00508291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051859 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.13 or 0.00709612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.