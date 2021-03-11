WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Raises Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP plc (WPP.L)’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 926.40 ($12.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 830.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 735.25. WPP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890.45 ($11.63).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

