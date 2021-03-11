Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $643.85 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $643.85 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $291.81 or 0.00505486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00505994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00064680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00072572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00587525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,860,467 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

