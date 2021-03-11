Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $416.00 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for approximately $416.00 or 0.00731837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $799,130.31 and $6,792.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00543183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

