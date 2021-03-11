Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.94 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $48.86 or 0.00085988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $81.94 million and $12.62 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00496869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.69 or 0.00574943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00074906 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

