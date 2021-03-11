WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 6.7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.91. Approximately 1,394,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,483,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,306,840 shares of company stock valued at $40,237,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

