Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $2.00. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 15,943 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

