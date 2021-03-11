Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.00

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.00 and last traded at $140.82, with a volume of 55636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

