Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Shares Up 0.7%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.76. 8,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

