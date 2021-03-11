Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $13.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.72 million to $15.60 million. Xencor reported sales of $32.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $61.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XNCR. Barclays increased their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last three months. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $175,000.

XNCR opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

