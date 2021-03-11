Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

