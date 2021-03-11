Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.96

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 1338380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.
XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xerox by 30.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xerox Company Profile (NYSE:XRX)
