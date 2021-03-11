Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.96

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 1338380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xerox by 30.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

