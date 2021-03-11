Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 369.7% in February

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 369.7% from the February 11th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

XIN opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

