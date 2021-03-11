XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 26,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.49 million, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Perry bought 200,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,206.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

