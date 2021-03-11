XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $59.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPEL traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 23051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $429,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $1,618,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,785 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

