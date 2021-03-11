XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in XPeng by 3,346.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

