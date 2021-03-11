XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 925,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,598,854. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $1,569,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $106,126,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $133,466,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

