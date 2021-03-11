XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.
NYSE XPEV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 925,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,598,854. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $1,569,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $106,126,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $133,466,000.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
