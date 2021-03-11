XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded by VTB Capital to “Buy”

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPEV stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

