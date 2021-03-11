XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,711,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

