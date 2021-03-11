Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 149.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.