Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 126,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $799,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,141 shares of company stock valued at $64,652,408 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

