Xponance Inc. Buys 1,290 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.