Xponance Inc. Buys 1,824 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 60,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

