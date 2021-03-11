Xponance Inc. Buys 63,351 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 246.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,351 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

DAL stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

