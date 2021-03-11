Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

