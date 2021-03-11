Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 317.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

