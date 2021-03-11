Xponance Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

