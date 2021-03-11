Xponance Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.53 and its 200-day moving average is $243.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

