Xponance Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

NYSE AXP opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

