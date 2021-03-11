Xponance Inc. Has $3.47 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

