Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $259.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.79 and its 200 day moving average is $232.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

