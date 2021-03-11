Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8,743.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after buying an additional 548,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $62,497,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

