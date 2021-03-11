Xponance Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

