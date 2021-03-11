Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,714 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

