Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,642 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after buying an additional 673,936 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.